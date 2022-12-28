RIL Family Day 2022 Updates | RIL’s new energy business can transform the entire world: Chairman Mukesh Ambani

News Updates on 20 years of Mukesh Ambani as the Chairman of Reliance: As India's growth story continues the 21st century will be India's and demographically as the world grows older, the country is becoming younger and that will be its strength, says RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Mukesh Ambani: My father taught me and all his colleagues that winning in business takes both - leadership and teamwork. All of you who watched FIFA’s final match would agree that Messi could not have won the cup on his own. Similarly, Argentina couldn’t have won if it wasn’t for Messi’s inspiring leadership. Together they were like Arjun, who saw nothing but the eye of the bird. This is also how our founder Dhirubhai Ambani built Reliance.
Mukesh Ambani: I also congratulate our new mobility team that has delivered the world’s first, made-in-India hydrogen engine-powered heavy duty truck.
Mukesh Ambani: RIL’s new energy business has the potential to transform not only the company and the country, but the entire world. We care for the planet and the people on this planet. With Anant joining this upcoming next-generation business, we are making rapid progress in making our gigafactories in Jamnagar ready. From being India’s largest and most valuable corporate, Reliance is now well on its way to become India’s greenest corporate. The goal for our new energy team is very clear – enable India to achieve security and self-sufficiency in energy, by reducing dependence on imports
Mukesh Ambani: All of us are also excited about the media and entertainment business and its integration with digital services, which will reinvent the industry completely
Mukesh Ambani: We continue to build on our leadership in the O2C business with new capacities and capabilities. Our team continues to work harder to provide energy security to India
Mukesh Ambani: Under Isha Ambani, RIL’s retail business has grown rapidly. It now has the widest and deepest reach in India across all product baskets. Reliance Retail has created over 2 lakh new jobs last year, becoming India’s one of leading employers. Discipline is key to Reliance Retail’s success. Through the retail business, Reliance is ensuring inclusive development. Our farmers will have higher income, our SMEs will become more productive and our trader partners will become more prosperous
Mukesh Ambani: Under the leadership of Akash Ambani, Jio’s 5G deployment will be complete by 2023. I congratulate the Jio team for further consolidating their No.1 position. Jio Platforms should now get ready for India’s next big opportunity – to provide unique digital solutions to both domestic and international markets. Since, every village in India will soon have 5G we can ensure the urban rural divide is removed. No Indian will be deprived to high quality education, high quality healthcare and high productivity
Mukesh Ambani: In 5 years from now, Reliance will complete its 50 years. The journey ahead is going to be more exciting, rewarding and challenging.
Mukesh Ambani: India will enter an era of prosperity, abundance of opportunity and unimaginable improvement in the ease of living and quality of life of 1.4 billion people. India is being regarded globally as a shining spot
Mukesh Ambani: Next 25 years are going to be most transformational in the 5000-year old history of India. This is when India is poised to achieve exponential economic growth. We can become a $40 trillion economy by 2047 in a sustainable and stable manner
Mukesh Ambani: Years and decades will pass, Reliance will continue to grow like a banyan tree. Its branches will spread wider and roots will go deeper. We will always remember our founder Dhirubhai Ambani with immense gratitude, who planted the seed of this tree
"The world is seeing 21st century as India's century. Our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has aptly described it as India's Amrit Kaal," RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said.
Allegations baseless and without evidence: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after bail
Serum Institute of India (SII) will provide two crore doses of Covishield vaccine to central govt free of cost amid rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries: Official sources
Arshdeep Singh among nominees for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2022
Domestic air passenger growth will continue in coming years; airport operators to put in place measures for decongestion: Scindia to PTI
On Covid, Union Min Jyotiraditya Scindia says not seeing high positivity numbers currently in India but need to wait and watch the situation
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh released from Mumbai jail after Bombay HC refused to stay his bail in corruption case
On Covid, Union Min Jyotiraditya Scindia says not seeing high positivity numbers currently in India but need to wait and watch the situation
The next 40 days are going to be crucial as India may see a surge of COVID-19 cases in mid of January going by previous trends: Official Sources
Latest News Live updates: MoHFW signs MoU for for Intensified TB Elimination Project with the Ministry of Petroleum
Latest News Live updates: Security forcres recover arms and ammunition at Sidhra in Jammu Kashmir
Latest News Live updates: LJP Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah
The Bihar MP met the Union Home Minister and demanded that President's rule be imposed in Bihar, he cited deteriorating law and order in the state.
Latest News Live updates: Karnataka Congress President comments on Maha-K'taka border dispute
-Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said "There's no border issue, it's been created by BJP govt in both states. Their's triple engine govt. They've their govts in Maharashtra, Karnataka & Centre. Union HM made them talk & come out with some formula"
-Alleging that the BJP is playing political hide and seek the Congress politician said "Not a single village or an inch of land will be given to Maharashtra. Even Maharashtra won't try to do it with us. It isn't possible. They are playing political hide and seek"
Latest News Live updates: Rahul Gandhi wishes a speedy recovery to Heeraben Modi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wishes a speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi who is hospitalised in Ahmedabad.
Latest News Live updates: Vasai Court sends accused Sheezan Khan to 2-day police custody.
Latest News Live updates: PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad
-Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from where he is expected to go to UN Mehta hospital, where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted.
-Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had also left for the hospital.
-State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani and MLAs Kaushik Jain and Darshana Vaghela are also at the hospital.
Latest News Live updates: 20 year old held for alleged killing in Kerala's Varkala
A 20-year-old youth namely Gopu has been held for allegedly killing his friend by slitting her throat at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram. The victim, a 17-year-old Sangeetha was found with her throat slit outside her house last night the Varkala Police said
Latest News Live updates: Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable, says the hospital
Latest News Live updates: Special CBI bureau court extends custody of former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot
-The probe agency arrested Kochhars last Friday after questioning them briefly. Dhoot was arrested on Monday.
-All the three were produced before special judge S M Menjoge at the end of their earlier remand on Wednesday.
-The CBI, represented by special public prosecutor A Limosin, sought their custody for another two days for further probe into the case.
-The CBI had named the Kochhars and Dhoot, along with companies Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL), Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited, as accused in its FIR registered
-The CBI has alleged that ICICI Bank had sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to companies of the Videocon Group
-According to the CBI, a sanctioning committee headed by Chanda Kochhar in 2009 approved a term loan of Rs 300 crore to VIEL in contravention of the rules and policies of the bank by abusing her official position as a public servant.
Latest News Live updates: Former Joint Drug Controller S. Eswara Reddy rejoins the apex drug regulatory body
-S. Eswara Reddy, the former Joint Drug Controller, who was suspended by Centre for his role in the alleged bribery case has rejoined the apex drug regulatory body after Union government revoked his suspension on December 26.
-Reddy along with Biocon's Associate VP Praveen Kumar was granted bail by Delhi High Court.
-The CBI had arrested the three people in June for allegedly bribing the drug controller to waive a clinical trial requirement for a diabetes drug developed by Biocon Biologicals. The company, a subsidiary of Biocon, has denied the allegations of bribery.
Latest News Live updates: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses border dispute
-The Deputy Chief Minister said "It was decided in meeting with Union Home minister Amit Shah that neither side will make new claims on (Maharashtra-Karnataka) border row. Claims made by ministers, MLAs & Cong pres in Karnataka aren't as per meeting with Union HM"
-Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to the Home Minister to warn Karnataka's leaders and said, "We won't be tolerating their attempts to stake a claim on Mumbai. To make claims against meeting with HM will vitiate the ties b/w the two states. We'll appeal to Union HM to warn Karnataka's leaders who're making such remarks"
Latest News Live updates: Home Minister to chair high-level meetings to discuss situation in Leh-Ladakh,Jammu and Kashmir today
-Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold two back-to-back high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh and
Jammu and Kashmir
-The meeting on Leh-Ladakh will take place at 3 pm and that of Jammu and Kashmir at around 4 pm, the sources
-Lieutenant Governors of both the Union Territories of Ladakh and J-K will attend the meeting
-Besides the L-Gs, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the two UTs will also be present in the meeting
-As per sources, developmental projects in both the UTs as well as security- related matters and other issues will be discussed in the meetings.
-It is also expected that both the UTs will be advised to take essential steps in the wake of the Covid threat.
-The UTs will also be suggested to boost their medical items and procure them as per needs and circulate messages in all the
village surveillance committees for being active.
Latest News Live updates: CBI seeks custody of Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot
CBI seeks 2 days more custody of Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot, Former MD & CEO of ICICI bank Chanda Kochhar & Deepak Kochhar in connection with the ICICI bank -Videocon loan fraud case.
Latest News Live updates: North India faces flight disruptions due to fog
-100 flights have been disrupted in Delhi alone as the city continues to reel under severe cold and a thick layer of fog
-Another reason for the delay in flights is
that some airlines have not deployed their CAT-III-compliant pilots yet.
-Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) advised passengers on Tuesday to check their flight status with the airline concerned as flight operations at Delhi airport was only for CAT-III compliant ones.
-Over 18 flights status are delayed till 12:00 Hrs which majorly operating in north India's airport from Delhi, however arrivals flights are showing on time.
-Flight services were affected at West Bengal's Bagdogra airport for around six
hours on Tuesday
Latest News Live updates: Elon Musk says he is willing to acquire Substack
- Reacting to a user who asked him if it would make sense for Twitter to buy Substack and more tightly connect the two platforms, Musk replied: "I'm open to the idea".
- Substack that lets independent writers and podcasters publish directly to their audience and get paid through subscriptions.
- Founded in 2017, San Francisco-based online platform Substack provides publishing, payment, analytics, and design infrastructure to support subscription newsletters. It allows writers to send digital newsletters directly to subscribers.
- Musk's reaction came after witnessing a lukewarm response from mainstream and corporate media on various versions of "Twitter Files" that he has revealed via independent journalists, IANS reported.
- "Why is corporate journalism rushing to defend the state instead of the people?" Musk further tweeted.
Latest News Live updates: Indian startups laid off close to 20,000 employees in 2022
- According to data compiled by Moneycontrol, Startups in India have laid off close to 20,000 employees this year.
- The mass layoffs at the start of 2022 followed a year of aggressive hiring and high employee costs as tech salaries skyrocketed in 2021.
- Since the beginning of the year, about 50 startups have sacked a large number of employees, citing funding constraints and restructuring, while others have shifted the blame to employees' performance, calling the layoffs standard.
- Six of the startups on the list that laid off employees in 2022 have let go of over 1,000 since the beginning of the year.
Read the detailed reportage, here
Latest News Live updates: Active Covid cases in India rise to 3,468; 188 new cases in the last 24 hours
India logged 188 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,468, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,647).
The death toll stands at 5,30,696, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Catch all the latest updates on COVID across the country and the world, here
Latest News Live updates:Congress Foundation Day - Fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked, says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's address on the party's 138th Foundation Day
"The basic principles of India are under constant attack. A pit of hatred is being dug all over the country. People are in trouble due to inflation, unemployment but the government does not care."
"To make Congress inclusive, we have to include youth, women, and intellectuals and it has already begun through Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. This has made our rivals nervous. We appeal to people to join this Yatra."
"Today India has progressed as Congress has taken the courage to break the shackles of Dalits, poor... To keep democracy strong, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru appointed 5 non-Congress ministers in his cabinet. It shows the principle of taking everyone along."
(from ANI)
Latest News Live updates: Three militants killed in Jammu encounter
Three terrorists travelling in a truck to Kashmir, were killed in a “chance encounter” here early today morning, police said.
Police said three terrorists were killed in the encounter after security forces intercepted a truck they were travelling in on the outskirts of Jammu.
"There was suspicious movement of a truck in the area. Police stopped the truck at the check post. As security forces started searching the truck, terrorist hiding inside fired at security forces. All the terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire," said Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of police Jammu.
The encounter is over. 2-3 terrorists were there. There could be more, they were heavily armed. They've been neutralised: ADGP Mukesh Singh
Police said the truck has caught fire in the gun battle and fire tenders were called to douse the fire.
Visuals from Sidhra area of Jammu where an encounter took place (From ANI)
Winter storm in US 2022: Sea of luggage, stranded passengers as Southwest Airlines mass-cancels flights at US airport
- As an aftermath of the US blizzard, thousands of travellers are stranded at the airports travelling back and forth to the US
- Disruptions were likely to continue throughout the week at airports, where cancelled flights caused weary homebound travellers to sleep on floors and wait hours in line for customer service.
- The extreme weather sent wind chill temperatures in all 48 contiguous US states below freezing over the weekend, stranded holiday travellers with thousands of flights cancelled and trapped residents in ice- and snow-encrusted homes.
- Southwest Airlines in the United States cancelled 2,886 flights on Monday, or 70 per cent of scheduled flights as the country witnesses massive disruptions in flights due to the fierce winter.
- “The only thing we want is to get home,” said Francis Uba, who was among the frustrated passengers at Baltimore-Washington International Airport on Monday, where over 130 flights were cancelled as of that evening.
- "USDOT is concerned by Southwest Airlines’ disproportionate and unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays as well as the failure to properly support customers experiencing a cancellation or delay," Reuters quoted the statement from the US Transportation Department.
- While the airlines cancelled the flights, an added trauma for the passengers was that they had to battle the long waiting hours to get their luggage.
- “People are told find their bags in these piles. Several are in tears,” tweeted Laura Acevedo, a reporter with ABC 10News San Diego.
Latest News Live updates: 'Blizzard of the century' claims more lives in the US
The death toll from a pre-Christmas blizzard has risen to 27 in western New York.
The death toll throughout the country has gone above 60. There is a possibility of increasing the number of deaths due to people getting trapped in snowfall in many places, according to the authorities.
Authorities are recovering dead bodies from cars, homes and in snowbanks. Some died while shovelling snow.
Daily Mirror reported that one person was found frozen to death on his birthday after he was caught outside during the storm.
A 22-year-old woman died over the Christmas weekend after getting stuck in her car for 18 hours in the snow in Buffalo. She was trapped while she was driving home from work.
What is the pre-Christmas blizzard, also known as bomb cyclone or bombogenesis?
- Bomb cyclone or bombogenesis occurs when there is a collision between a warm and a cold one air mass, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.
- In a bomb cyclone or bombogenesis, there is a rapid drop in pressure -- at least 24 millibars over 24 hours.
- The bomb cyclone in the US happened when warm air from the Gulf of Mexico collided with the cold arctic air. The pressure drop, in this case, is unprecedented.
- "This has led to the development of extreme storm conditions near the core of the low-pressure system, with particularly harsh conditions," meteorologist Cyrille Duchesne told news agency AFP.
- Climate campaigners say global warming is likely to make bomb cyclones more frequent and intense.
Latest News Live updates: Earthquake strike Nepal and Uttarakhand
An earthquake of 3.1 magnitudes jolted Uttarkashi at 2.19 am (IST). Two earthquakes of 4.7 & 5.3 magnitudes respectively strike Nepal’s Baglung between 1 & 2 AM (Local Time), no report of loss of lives & properties was reported
Latest News Live updates: Cold Wave continues to freeze North
- Severe cold wave conditions persist in the national capital and the minimum temperature is expected to remain at 7 degrees Celsius.
- Palam in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8°C while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4°C said IMD.
- In Punjab, As per IMD, Amristar is to witness a minimum temperature of 6°C and a maximum temperature of 15°C with fog/mist in the morning and a partly cloudy sky later.
(From ANI)
Latest News Live updates: UNSC urges Taliban rulers to life restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan
- Condemning the restrictions imposed on women's rights in Afghanistan, The U.N. Security Council has urged Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately.
- The Security Council "reiterated its deep concern of the suspension of schools beyond the sixth grade, and its call for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan," it said in a press statement.
- U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker pointed to "terrible consequences" of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations.
- Taliban authorities have issued a ban on university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities.
- "No country can develop indeed survive socially and economically with half its population excluded," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Trk said in a statement issued in Geneva.
- "These unfathomable restrictions placed on women and girls will not only increase the suffering of all Afghans but, I fear, pose a risk beyond Afghanistan's borders."
- "The ban will significantly impair, if not destroy, the capacity of these NGOs to deliver the essential services on which so many vulnerable Afghans depend," he said.
- On Sunday, NGOs in the Taliban announced that they were suspending their operations in response to the Taliban-run administration's order to stop female employees from working.
- Three NGOs - Save the Children, Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE International - said in a joint statement that they were suspending their programmes as they awaited clarity on the administration's order.
- "We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff," the statement said, adding that, without women driving the effort, they would not have reached millions of Afghans in need since August last year.
Latest News Live updates: Russia issues decree to ban oil sales to countries and companies that adhere to price cap
- According to media reports, Russia has issued a decree to ban oil sales to countries and companies that adhere to the price cap.
- This is seen as a retaliation against the price cap of $60 per barrel agreed by the European Union, G7 and Australia against Russian crude.
- "The supply of Russian oil and oil products to foreign legal entities and individuals is prohibited if the contracts for these supplies directly or indirectly are using a price cap," reports quoting the presidential decree said.
- The decree also said that the ban may be lifted in individual cases on the basis of "special decision" from Russian President Vladimir Putin, as per reports.
- The decree will be effective from February 1, 2023, until July 1, 2023.
(Inputs from IANS)