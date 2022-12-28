 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RIL Family Day 2022 Updates | RIL’s new energy business can transform the entire world: Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Dec 28, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST

News Updates on 20 years of Mukesh Ambani as the Chairman of Reliance: As India's growth story continues the 21st century will be India's and demographically as the world grows older, the country is becoming younger and that will be its strength, says RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

December 28, 2022 / 08:15 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani: Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life - think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success


December 28, 2022 / 08:13 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani: My father taught me and all his colleagues that winning in business takes both - leadership and teamwork. All of you who watched FIFA’s final match would agree that Messi could not have won the cup on his own. Similarly, Argentina couldn’t have won if it wasn’t for Messi’s inspiring leadership. Together they were like Arjun, who saw nothing but the eye of the bird. This is also how our founder Dhirubhai Ambani built Reliance.


December 28, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani: I also congratulate our new mobility team that has delivered the world’s first, made-in-India hydrogen engine-powered heavy duty truck.


December 28, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani: RIL’s new energy business has the potential to transform not only the company and the country, but the entire world. We care for the planet and the people on this planet. With Anant joining this upcoming next-generation business, we are making rapid progress in making our gigafactories in Jamnagar ready. From being India’s largest and most valuable corporate, Reliance is now well on its way to become India’s greenest corporate. The goal for our new energy team is very clear – enable India to achieve security and self-sufficiency in energy, by reducing dependence on imports
 

December 28, 2022 / 07:49 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani: All of us are also excited about the media and entertainment business and its integration with digital services, which will reinvent the industry completely


December 28, 2022 / 07:47 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani: We continue to build on our leadership in the O2C business with new capacities and capabilities. Our team continues to work harder to provide energy security to India


December 28, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani: Under Isha Ambani, RIL’s retail business has grown rapidly. It now has the widest and deepest reach in India across all product baskets. Reliance Retail has created over 2 lakh new jobs last year, becoming India’s one of leading employers. Discipline is key to Reliance Retail’s success. Through the retail business, Reliance is ensuring inclusive development. Our farmers will have higher income, our SMEs will become more productive and our trader partners will become more prosperous

December 28, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani: Under the leadership of Akash Ambani, Jio’s 5G deployment will be complete by 2023. I congratulate the Jio team for further consolidating their No.1 position. Jio Platforms should now get ready for India’s next big opportunity – to provide unique digital solutions to both domestic and international markets. Since, every village in India will soon have 5G we can ensure the urban rural divide is removed. No Indian will be deprived to high quality education, high quality healthcare and high productivity

December 28, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani: In 5 years from now, Reliance will complete its 50 years. The journey ahead is going to be more exciting, rewarding and challenging.

December 28, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani: India will enter an era of prosperity, abundance of opportunity and unimaginable improvement in the ease of living and quality of life of 1.4 billion people. India is being regarded globally as a shining spot