RIL Family Day 2022 Updates | RIL’s new energy business can transform the entire world: Chairman Mukesh Ambani

UNSC urges Taliban rulers to life restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan

- Condemning the restrictions imposed on women's rights in Afghanistan, The U.N. Security Council has urged Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately.

- The Security Council "reiterated its deep concern of the suspension of schools beyond the sixth grade, and its call for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan," it said in a press statement.

- U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker pointed to "terrible consequences" of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations.

- Taliban authorities have issued a ban on university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities.

- "No country can develop indeed survive socially and economically with half its population excluded," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Trk said in a statement issued in Geneva.

- "These unfathomable restrictions placed on women and girls will not only increase the suffering of all Afghans but, I fear, pose a risk beyond Afghanistan's borders."

- "The ban will significantly impair, if not destroy, the capacity of these NGOs to deliver the essential services on which so many vulnerable Afghans depend," he said.

- On Sunday, NGOs in the Taliban announced that they were suspending their operations in response to the Taliban-run administration's order to stop female employees from working.

- Three NGOs - Save the Children, Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE International - said in a joint statement that they were suspending their programmes as they awaited clarity on the administration's order.

- "We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff," the statement said, adding that, without women driving the effort, they would not have reached millions of Afghans in need since August last year.