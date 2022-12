08:00 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani: RIL’s new energy business has the potential to transform not only the company and the country, but the entire world. We care for the planet and the people on this planet. With Anant joining this upcoming next-generation business, we are making rapid progress in making our gigafactories in Jamnagar ready. From being India’s largest and most valuable corporate, Reliance is now well on its way to become India’s greenest corporate. The goal for our new energy team is very clear – enable India to achieve security and self-sufficiency in energy, by reducing dependence on imports