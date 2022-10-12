Reliance Foundation, USAID invite grant applications for WomenConnect Challenge India Round 2

Reliance Foundation and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have announced the launch of the WomenConnect Challenge (WCC) India Round Two and are now accepting grant applications as part of their ongoing efforts to address the gender digital divide and empower women in India.

A statement released by Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries, and USAID stated that the Foundation will provide up to Rs 10 crore in grants for up to 10 organisations (up to Rs 1 crore for each grantee) to implement innovative solutions over 12-15 months.

The WomenConnect Challenge is an international call for ideas that will significantly alter how women access and utilise technology in order to increase their participation in daily life.

It said 10 grantee organisations that are implementing solutions in 17 Indian states were chosen for Round One of WCC India in August 2021. The first round's activities will have benefited around three lakh women and girls.

Emphasising the importance of women’s access to digital technologies in their empowerment journey, Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said, “We have seen how digital technologies can empower women and amplify the positive ripple effect of their transformation. Enthused by the outcomes of the first round of WomenConnect Challenge India, we are stepping up our commitment to bridge the gender digital gap with the second round of the challenge, in partnership with USAID."

She further said, "With India set to have one billion smartphone users by 2026, it is important that women’s access also increases in proportion to this surge. When women rise, they help families flourish, communities grow, and nations prosper.”

USAID Mission Director in India Veena Reddy said, “Investing in women and girls is essential to transforming communities and nations. This collaboration will support new pathways for women and girls in India to engage with technology, counter outdated social norms, and increase their economic independence.”

Grantees of WCC India Round One have reportedly concentrated on a number of pathways for women's empowerment, from classrooms in rural Bihar that are bringing women and girls into the digital fold to digitally integrating women dairy farmers in Uttar Pradesh into formal supply chains, the media statement noted.

WCC India will accept applications for Round Two until 11.59 pm IST, November 14, 2022, from eligible organisations. For details, visit: https://womenconnectindia.com/

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.