Reliance Foundation to provide food to over 3 crore under world’s largest meal distribution programme

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Reliance Foundation has scaled its meal distribution programme to provide over three crore meals to the needy.

The philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries launched the Anna Seva programme in March. It has since distributed over two crore meals in 68 districts across 16 States and one Union Territory.

"Mission Anna Seva is set to become the largest meal distribution programme ever undertaken by a corporate foundation anywhere globally" Reliance Foundation said in a statement.

Reliance Retail's employees are contributing to the initiative by preparing and packaging the supplies.

"The beneficiaries of the programme include daily wage earners, slum dwellers, urban service providers, factory workers, and residents of old-age homes and orphanages," Reliance foundation said in a statement.

The meal distribution scheme also covers frontline workers such as junior medical staff, police personnel and security forces, the statement added.

At some locations, the foundation is providing food tokens that can be redeemed at Reliance Fresh, Reliance Smart Superstore, Reliance Smart Point, and Sahakari Bhandar.

Staff at some Reliance fuel stations in West Bengal, Kerala and Odisha are distributing free meals to truck drivers, the statement said.

