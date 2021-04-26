Reliance Foundation scales up COVID-19 operations in Mumbai

A man walks with his bicycle in front of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) during a weekend lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai, Maharashtra on April 10, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

The Reliance Foundation on April 26 said that it was scaling up its operations to address the growing need for COVID-19 management in Mumbai amid the second wave of infections.

Reliance said it had undertaken four more initiatives to help battle COVID-19 in the financial hub in coordination with the government of Maharashtra and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In a media statement, the foundation said that its Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will manage a 650-bed facility at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI). This will include the creation of 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds that will be made operational in phases from May 15.

On May 1, the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will take over the management and operations of the nearly 550-bed ward, which is currently operational. It will operate and manage a total of 650 beds for COVID-19 patients, the foundation said.

The philanthropic organisation said a team of more than 500 frontline workers comprising doctors, nurses and non-medical professionals will be deployed round-the-clock to oversee medical management of the patients. “The entire expenditure for the project – comprising ICU beds and monitors, ventilators and medical equipment – and the operational cost for the 650 beds will be borne by the Reliance Foundation.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Treatment of all COVID-19 patients at NSCI and the Seven Hills Hospital will be free, the organisation said.

In 2020, the Reliance Foundation and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) had built India’s first COVID-19 hospital with a dedicated 225-bed facility at the city’s Seven Hills Hospital. Of these 225 beds, 100 including 20 ICU beds are exclusively managed by Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital. The facility will be expanded by an additional 25 ICU beds, the foundation added.

Additionally, it said that 100 beds were being commissioned at The Trident hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to treat mild, moderate and asymptomatic patients. This facility will also be managed by Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Put together, the Reliance Foundation Hospital will be managing nearly 875 beds, including 145 ICU beds, across NSCI, Seven Hills Hospital and the Trident, BKC. This is the largest contribution to COVID-19 care in the city by any philanthropic organisation, the foundation said.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, said: “Reliance Foundation has always been at the forefront of service to our nation and it is our duty to support India’s relentless fight against the pandemic. Our doctors and frontline healthcare staff have worked tirelessly and will continue to save precious lives by providing the best medical care to the needy. Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital will be managing 875 beds across the city of Mumbai.”

“We are also providing 700 MT of Oxygen daily to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Daman, Diu & Nagar Haveli completely free of cost. This is being expanded even further. In these trying times for India and the city of Mumbai, as a fellow Indian, we remain steadfast in our commitment to do whatever it takes to serve our people,” Ambani added.

In 2020, the foundation had launched ‘Anna Seva’, the world’s largest food distribution programme providing 5.5 crore meals.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.