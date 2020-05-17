Reliance Foundation releases music video to salute India's coronavirus warriors

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), released a short music video on May 17 inspired by ‘#CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega’ to show recognition to the India's frontline coronavirus warriors as the nation continues to reel under the pandemic.

In the video, Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani expresses her belief in unity in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also urges everyone to come together and win the battle against the novel coronavirus as she says, "We will all win this battle together".

The Reliance Life Science team has meanwhile set up the largest coronavirus test laboratory in India, where around 3,500 tests are performed daily.

Apart from this, Reliance has set up the first special hospital for COVID-19 patients in India.

Among other efforts taken up by Team Reliance, Reliance Foundation has launched ‘Mission Anna Seva’ to support marginalised communities and frontline workers by providing cooked meals and dry ration kits across the country.

The initiative has so far provided over four crore free meals to those in need.

Reliance Retail's employees are also contributing to the initiative by preparing and packaging the supplies.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.