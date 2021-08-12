Reliance Foundation provides 2.5 lakh free COVID-19 vaccines to Kerala

The commitment was formally handed over to the Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, by a delegation from Reliance.

In a bid to help the government control the spread of COVID-19, Reliance Foundation, the philanthropy arm of Reliance Industries, has provided 2.5 lakh free COVID-19 vaccine doses to the state.

“Through every step of India's fight against COVID-19, we have stood with the nation. Mass vaccination is the most effective way to protect people from the virus. We rolled out Mission Vaccine Suraksha, for free vaccinations across the country. With these 2.5 lakh free vaccination doses, Reliance Foundation reaffirms its support to the people of Kerala in this hour of need. Together we will rise above this challenge, and emerge as a stronger nation,” said Nita M Ambani, Founder-Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.

As part of Mission Vaccine Suraksha, over 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to employees, family members and dependents across Reliance. Till date over 98 percent of all eligible employees have been covered with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the company said in the statement.

The extension of this mission to the people of Kerala and across the country reinforces the commitment and the promise of ‘We Care’ that Reliance Foundation made, to stand with the nation and serve the most-at-need, the statement added.

