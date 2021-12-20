Reliance Foundation invites applications for scholarship for UG, PG students pursuing tech courses

Scholarship | Representative image

After supporting 76 first-year undergraduate and postgraduate students in 2021, the Reliance Foundation Scholarships are once again open for applications for the forthcoming year.

First-year undergraduate and postgraduate students from institutes across India pursuing degree programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Sciences, Mathematics and Computing, and Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering are eligible to apply.

Through the Reliance Foundation Scholarships, up to 60 undergraduate students will receive a grant of up to Rs 4 Lakh each, while up to 40 postgraduate students will be awarded up to Rs 6 Lakh each for the duration of their degree. There is no entry fee to apply.

The foundation will also nurture and support the scholars by providing opportunities to interact with leading global experts, apply for mentoring, internships, volunteering, and build a strong alumni network.

Students will be selected through a competitive selection process, which includes online application submission and interviews with a panel of Indian and international experts. The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of merit and applicants from across all socio-economic backgrounds

are encouraged to apply.

The scholarships are part of Reliance Foundation’s ongoing focus to develop and improve access to world-class education from early childhood to higher studies.

In 2021 the first Reliance Foundation Scholarships in Artificial Intelligence and Computer Sciences was awarded to 76 students. The first cohort of scholars has already participated in several professionally enhancing sessions with industry experts.