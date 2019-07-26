App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Foundation awards 1,000 teaching professionals with Reliance Foundation Teacher Award

The Foundation also aims to leverage digital platforms to provide opportunities for the professional development of teachers who look to make teaching an aspirational profession.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Foundation has awarded 1,000 teaching professionals with the Reliance Foundation Teacher Awards to recognise those teachers who have excelled in Centre for Teacher Accreditation’s (CENTA) Teaching Professional’s Olympiad (TPO) in 2018.

The winners were felicitated by leaders from UNESCO, UNICEF, CBSE Board amongst others, in the presence of leaders from several organisations. This was followed by the national launch of CENTA TPO 2019, which will be held on December 14 in 75 cities across India including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The Foundation also announced the next edition of the Reliance Foundation Teacher Awards to felicitate the winners of the fifth edition of CENTA TPO.

The Foundation also aims to leverage digital platforms to provide opportunities for the professional development of teachers who look to make teaching an aspirational profession.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 10:14 pm

