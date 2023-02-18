 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his son Akash visit Somnath temple on Mahashivratri

Feb 18, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash in Somnath temple. (Photo: Reliance Industries)

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash Ambani, chairman of the conglomerate's telecom arm Reliance Jio, visited Somnath temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri on February 18.

During their visit, they were welcomed by P.K. Lahiri, Chairman of the temple trust, and Secretary Yogendrabhai Desai, RIL said in a statement.

On the auspicious occasion, Ambani donated Rs 1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust.

The chairman of the oil-to-telecom-chemical conglomerate and his son prayed before the deity, offering 'Abhishek.' The priest of the temple offered sandal paste and stole as mark of respect.