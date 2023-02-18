Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his son Akash visit Somnath temple on Mahashivratri

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash in Somnath temple. (Photo: Reliance Industries)

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash Ambani, chairman of the conglomerate's telecom arm Reliance Jio, visited Somnath temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri on February 18.

During their visit, they were welcomed by P.K. Lahiri, Chairman of the temple trust, and Secretary Yogendrabhai Desai, RIL said in a statement.

On the auspicious occasion, Ambani donated Rs 1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust.

The chairman of the oil-to-telecom-chemical conglomerate and his son prayed before the deity, offering 'Abhishek.' The priest of the temple offered sandal paste and stole as mark of respect.

Mahashivratri, which literally translates to the great night of Lord Shiva, is one of the biggest and most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated with much pomp. On this auspicious day, it is believed that Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati got married. Hence, it holds immense importance in the Hindu religion.

This festival is observed on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna, typically falling in late February or early March. Devotees observe a fast, worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, visit temples, prepare special bhog, and chant 'Om Namah Shivaya'. Young girls also keep fast on Maha Shivratri to wish for a groom like Lord Shiva.

