Relative calm on border, day after intense Pak shelling

A day after intense shelling and firing by Pakistan left five people including a BSF jawan dead here, the situation on the International Border (IB) in Jammu region remained by and large peaceful but schools in the affected areas were closed as a precautionary measure for the second day today, officials said. “Barring minor incidents of firing at two places during the night, the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts remained almost peaceful compared to the past few days,” a senior BSF officer said.

He said a few shots were fired at the Indian side in Samba and Akhnoor sectors in the early hours today.

Four civilians and a BSF jawan were killed while 12 others were injured yesterday as the Pakistan Rangers rained mortar shells on villages and border outposts in one of the worst ceasefire violations on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, triggering fear and panic among the border residents.

Modi arrived in Leh district of Ladakh region this morning and was scheduled to reach here later in the day after visiting Srinagar to inaugurate several development projects and address a convocation of a university here.

The firing from across the border started on May 15 when the BSF foiled two infiltration bids in Samba sector, resulting in the death of a jawan manning a forward post.

A day earlier, a group of five suspected terrorists were noticed moving into Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, prompting a massive search operation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jammu Arun Manhas said over 50 families were displaced due to yesterday's intense Pakistani shelling in R S Pura, Bishnah and Arnia sectors of Jammu, and were provided shelter at different camps by the government.

Schools within five kilometres from the International Border remained closed as a precautionary measure, he told PTI.

He said though there was no report of firing since yesterday afternoon, several precautionary steps have been taken to avoid civilian casualties and the camps activated for the displaced persons have been provided all required facilities.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a spurt in Pakistani shelling and firing along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) this year.

Over 700 incidents of ceasefire violations were reported so far, which left 38 people including 18 security personnel dead and scores injured.