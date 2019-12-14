Rejuvenation camp for temple elephants to begin on Sunday

Bathing ghats are being spruced up on the banks of the Bhavani river and special kitchens set up to prepare food, as the 48-day annual rejuvenation camp for elephants from various temples and mutts is all set to begin at Thekkampatti in Mettupalayam, some 45 from here, on Sunday.

Temple authorities have started making arrangements for bringing their jumbos to the camp. 'Jayamalyatha', an elephant from the Srivillipudur Nachiyar Temple, was the first to be brought to the camp on Saturday. As many as 27 elephants from shrines and mutts are expected to be sent to the camp which will be held till February one, official sources said.

The annual camp, organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department since 2003, was introduced by former chief minister Jayalalithaa. It was initially held at Theppakadu in Nilgiris district. The venue was shifted to the banks of the Bhavani river at Thekkampatti from 2012.