App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 09:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Reiterate pledge to preserve biodiversity: PM Modi on World Environment Day

"On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive," he wrote on Twitter.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pitched for collective efforts to ensure that the planet becomes a better place for future generations.

"On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet's rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive," he wrote on Twitter.

"May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations," he said.

Close

Modi also shared a brief video of his latest "Mann ki Baat" programme in which he had referred to World Environment Day.

related news

"The theme this year is biodiversity...(it) is especially pertinent in the current circumstances. During lockdown in the last few weeks the pace of life may have slowed down a bit but it has also given us an opportunity to introspect upon the rich diversity of nature or biodiversity around us," he had said.

Much of the avian fauna had sort of disappeared due to sound and air pollution, and now after years people can once again listen to their melodic chirping in their homes, Modi had said.

He had also pitched for saving rainwater, saying the traditional conservation methods are in the form of very simple remedies, and employing these "we can tap the water".

He also urged people to plant trees and make resolutions so that a daily relationship with nature can be forged.

Temperature is on the rise, so do not forget to "facilitate water for the birds," he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 09:24 am

tags #Biodiversity #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #World Environment Day

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

Repatriation flights on June 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 2.2 lakh, death toll over 6,300

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 2.2 lakh, death toll over 6,300

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.