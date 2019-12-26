App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Reign of terror' in UP; police framing false charges to crack down on anti-CAA protests: Activists

Rights activist Harsh Mander, at a press conference here, said according to law the government could use the details gathered in the National Population Register (NPR) to identify people as "doubtful citizens" and then use it for National Register of Citizens (NRC).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Rights activists on December 26 alleged that there was a "reign of terror" prevailing in Uttar Pradesh and the police was framing false charges against people to crack down on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Rights activist Harsh Mander, at a press conference here, said according to law the government could use the details gathered in the National Population Register (NPR) to identify people as "doubtful citizens" and then use it for National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He alleged that the central government was spreading "blatant lies" on NRC and NPR to forward their divisive agenda.

Close

Citing "police brutality" against AMU students, he alleged that it seems the entire state is at "an open war with a segment if its citizens".

related news

"A reign of terror is prevailing in Uttar Pradesh," Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said. Kavita Krishnan, who was part of a fact-finding commission that visited Meerut where people have died in anti-CAA protests, alleged that police was framing false charges against people to crack down on anti-CAA protests.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 01:41 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Recap 2019 | 11 worst intraday losses recorded by Sensex

Recap 2019 | 11 worst intraday losses recorded by Sensex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.