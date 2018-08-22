REI 2018 expo to attract USD 1 bn investment in clean energy

India's clean energy sector is expected to attract additional investments worth USD 1 billion (Rs 6,987 crore) during the renewable energy expo in Greater Noida next month, an official said today. The Renewable Energy India (REI) 2018 will be organised by B2B events organiser UBM India from September 18 to 20.

"We are expecting that an additional investment of USD 1 billion would come in the renewable energy space in the country due to REI 2018," said UBM India MD Yogesh Mudras here at curtain raiser press meet.

Mudras informed that the response to this edition of expo is better than last year as around 50 countries are participating as compared to 40 in 2017.

"Besides, the number of exhibitors has increased to 750 from 700 last year. We are expecting 35,000 visitors this time, up from 30,000 last year," he added.

REI is a global platform where India's green economy community congregates to discuss industry trends, challenges and market insights including the Indian regulatory framework.