With eye on China, India reinforces defence ties with ASEAN

Ranjit Bhushan
Nov 24, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s Southeast Asia trip was aimed at strengthening defence agreements and finding buyers for Indian BrahMos, Tejas, Prachand and other indigenous military hardware.

India, aware of the Chinese String of Pearls around it in South Asia, has been steadily cranking up military relationships with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries through combat exercises, training programmes and now increasingly, weapons sale supplies. y

That was the main thrust of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s two-day trip to co-chair the maiden India-ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting to commemorate 30 years of India-ASEAN relations. He also attended the Ninth ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on November 21.

Singh held bilateral meetings with US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, advocating "a free, open & inclusive Indo-Pacific region", a euphemism aimed at opposing Chinese meddling in the South China Sea.

In another meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia, Gen TEA Banh, Singh took note of the shared cultural and historic linkages between India and Cambodia, notably the ancient Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia.

"While China is a concern, these meetings, including defence agreements, must also be seen as part of larger diplomacy,” Ashok Kanth, Director of the Institute of Chinese Studies, New Delhi, told Moneycontrol. He is a former Indian Envoy to China and Sri Lanka.

Extensive defence ties