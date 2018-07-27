Registrations for Mumbai Marathon to start soon

Registrations for the Tata Mumbai Marathon, to be held on January 20, 2019, are to commence on July 29, race promoters Procam International announced today.

The registrations were symbolically launched at the Raj Bhavan by Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao.

The race carries a total prize money component of $405,000 and is an IAAF Silver Label event.

Additionally, the race organisers have tied up with the Abbott WMM Wanda age group world rankings for amateur runners taking part in the full marathon, a media release said.

Registrations for half marathon are to commence on August 2. A total of 46,000 running places in six different categories are on offer, the release added.