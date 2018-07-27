App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Registrations for Mumbai Marathon to start soon

The registrations were symbolically launched at the Raj Bhavan by Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Registrations for the Tata Mumbai Marathon, to be held on January 20, 2019, are to commence on July 29, race promoters Procam International announced today.

The registrations were symbolically launched at the Raj Bhavan by Maharashtra Governor Vidyasagar Rao.

The race carries a total prize money component of $405,000 and is an IAAF Silver Label event.

Additionally, the race organisers have tied up with the Abbott WMM Wanda age group world rankings for amateur runners taking part in the full marathon, a media release said.

related news

Registrations for half marathon are to commence on August 2. A total of 46,000 running places in six different categories are on offer, the release added.

First Published on Jul 27, 2018 06:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.