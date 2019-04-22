Regional parties to get more LS seats than Cong, BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday that regional parties will get more seats than the Congress and the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

"Regional parties will get more seats than the Congress and the BJP in the Lok Sabha election and the next prime minister will be from the regional parties," he said.

Replying to a question during a press conference at the SP headquarters here, Yadav said he was not in the race for the top post.

"I am not in the race for prime ministership. I will be happy if the next prime minister is from Uttar Pradesh," he added.

The SP is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), keeping the Congress out of the "gathbandhan".