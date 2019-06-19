Refusal to chant 'Vande Mataram', countering 'Jai Shri Ram' — how slogans took centre stage in Lok Sabha

Sloganeering by Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha took centre stage on June 18, the second day of oath-taking, in the ongoing parliament session.

Over 200 Lok Sabha MPs were administered the oath by Pro-tem Speaker Virendra Kumar, a seven-term Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, including United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

During the ceremony, sloganeering by MPs went unabated, ignoring the Chair's direction to refrain from raising slogans.



Hyderabad AIMIM MP Barrister @asadowaisi takes oath in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/objAfetEu6

— AIMIM Official (@aimim_national) June 18, 2019

When All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi arrived to take his oath as MP from Hyderabad, he was greeted with slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”, “Bharat mata ki jai” and “Vande Mataram” from the treasury benches. Owaisi responded to the sloganeering by saying “Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind” after reading out his oath.

SP MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, also grabbed eyeballs when he objected to chant ‘Vande Mataram’. He drew protests from members of treasury benches who demanded an apology from him. However, Barq claimed that ‘Vande Mataram’ is against Islam.



#WATCH: Slogans of Vande Mataram raised in Lok Sabha after Samajwadi Party's MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq says, "Jahan tak Vande Mataram ka taaluq hai, it is against Islam we cannot follow it" after concluding his oath. pic.twitter.com/8Sugg8u8ah — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Many BJP MPs concluded their oath with chants of 'Bharat mata ki jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

When the members, especially those belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC), took oath, MPs from the treasury benches raised the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan. TMC members countered this with slogans like 'Jai Hind', 'Jai Bengal', 'Jai Maa Durga' and 'Jai Mamata'.

When TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan, she chanted 'Jai Kali Ma' several times. After taking oath, she shouted 'Jai Hind, Jai Bangla' once again.

BJP's Ravi Kishan, a Bhopuri actor-turned MP from Gorakhpur, chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Guru Gorakhnath Ki Jai.'

The saffron party’s Mathura MP Hema Malini concluded her oath with 'Radhey, Radhey' and a phrase from shlokas in praise of Lord Krishna.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s lone MP Bhagwant Mann exchanged words with members of treasury benches as he ended his oath with the slogan 'Inquilab Zindabad'.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal concluded his oath with Sikh religious chant of 'Wahe Guruji ka Khalsa, Wahe Guruji ki Fateh".