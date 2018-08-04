App
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Refund interest gained against grants, aids: UGC to universities

The UGC has asked the universities to refund the amount at the earliest and send a compliance report to it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all the varsities to refund the interest against grants or aids released to them.

"All interests earned against grants-in-aid released to university should be mandatorily remitted to the UGC account after finalisation of accounts. Any interests earned out of grants-in-aid should not be treated as additional funds over and above the allocation," the commission said in a communication to registrars of all varsities.

The UGC has asked the universities to refund the amount at the earliest and send a compliance report to it.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 12:55 pm

tags #India #UGC

