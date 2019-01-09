Refugees to be given land deeds at the earliest: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government will ensure that the refugees, settled in different parts of state for years, be given land deeds at the earliest.

The exercise would benefit those people having been driven away from their native place years back and settled for generations, she said.

Banerjee, who was attending an administrative meeting in Nadia district, said the district magistrates of various districts have been asked to prepare a complete list of the refugee families and the land occupied by them.

Besides the department of land and land reforms, the refugee rehabilitation departments have also been asked to finalise a list at the earliest, so that steps can be initiated to provide land deeds to the refugees, living on the same piece of land for years, she said.

She regretted that similar exercise had not been carried out in all these years by the previous regime.