Refrain from saying 'nationalism', it implies 'Hitler, Nazism': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, on February 20, said that the use of the word “nationalism” should be avoided as people relate it to Adolph Hitler’s Nazism and fascism.

Bhagwat made these remarks while addressing a public gathering at Mukherjee University in Ranchi.



Recalling a conversation that he had once with an RSS worker, Bhagwat said, “Nationalism shabd ka upyog mat kijiye. Nation kahenge chalega, national kahenge chalega, nationality kahenge chalgea, nationalism mat kaho. Nationalism ka matlab hota hai Hitler, naziwaad, fasciwaad. (Don’t use the word ‘nationalism’. If you say, nation, national, nationality, it is okay. But nationalism implies Hitler, Nazism, fascism.)

Bhagwat added that problems such as radicalism and climate change are disturbing peace across the world, and the solution is only with India as it has got the experience to think holistically and address these issues.

"Problems of radicalism, environment and the belief that one is right while the rest are wrong are the basic issues disturbing the peace in the world," he said.

Calling upon RSS members to connect with people irrespective of their caste, language, religion or region, Bhagwat said that India's characteristic is to fasten everyone with one thread on the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is a family).

"We live for each other, not for ourselves," he said.

"We believe that the world has made us and we have to give back to it and we look at the world with gratitude," the 69-year-old leader said.