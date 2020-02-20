App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Refrain from saying 'nationalism', it implies 'Hitler, Nazism': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat added that problems such as radicalism and climate change are disturbing peace across the world, and the solution is only with India as it has got the experience to think holistically and address these issues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, on February 20, said that the use of the word “nationalism” should be avoided as people relate it to Adolph Hitler’s Nazism and fascism.

Bhagwat made these remarks while addressing a public gathering at Mukherjee University in Ranchi.

Recalling a conversation that he had once with an RSS worker, Bhagwat said, “Nationalism shabd ka upyog mat kijiye. Nation kahenge chalega, national kahenge chalega, nationality kahenge chalgea, nationalism mat kaho. Nationalism ka matlab hota hai Hitler, naziwaad, fasciwaad. (Don’t use the word ‘nationalism’. If you say, nation, national, nationality, it is okay. But nationalism implies Hitler, Nazism, fascism.)

Close

Bhagwat added that problems such as radicalism and climate change are disturbing peace across the world, and the solution is only with India as it has got the experience to think holistically and address these issues.

related news

"Problems of radicalism, environment and the belief that one is right while the rest are wrong are the basic issues disturbing the peace in the world," he said.

Calling upon RSS members to connect with people irrespective of their caste, language, religion or region, Bhagwat said that India's characteristic is to fasten everyone with one thread on the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is a family).

"We live for each other, not for ourselves," he said.

"We believe that the world has made us and we have to give back to it and we look at the world with gratitude," the 69-year-old leader said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #India #Mohan Bhagwat #RSS

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.