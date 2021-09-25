REET 2021 | Mobile internet, SMS services to be suspended for 12 hours tomorrow in these Rajasthan districts

Representative image

In view of Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility (REET) 2021 exams, mobile internet and SMS/ MMS services will be suspended in various districts of Rajasthan, such as Ajmer, Alwar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, and Jaipur rural districts, on September 26.

The services will remain suspended in the Rajasthan districts for 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm. However, exceptions will be made for voice calls of broadband services, landlines, and mobile phones.

A circular issued by the administration read: “Mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and other social media by Internet Service Providers (except for voice call of landline, mobile phone, and landline broadband) to be suspended in Ajmer district from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26 in the wake of REET exam.”

The administration further said: “Mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and other social media by Internet Service Providers (except for voice call of landline, mobiles, landline broadband) to be temporarily suspended in Alwar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur rural districts from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26 due to REET exam.”

The 2021 REET exams will be held on September 26 for more than 31,000 teaching posts. Over 16 lakh candidates will be writing the exams that will be conducted across 4,000 centres in Rajasthan.

Earlier this week, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced that the state government will provide free travel facilities to all candidates appearing for the REET 2021 exams, which will be held after a gap of nearly three years.

(With inputs from ANI)