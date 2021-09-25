MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Attend Quants League - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

REET 2021 | Mobile internet, SMS services to be suspended for 12 hours tomorrow in these Rajasthan districts

The services will remain suspended in the Rajasthan districts for 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm. However, exceptions will be made for voice calls of broadband services, landlines, and mobile phones.

Moneycontrol News
September 25, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

In view of Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility (REET) 2021 exams, mobile internet and SMS/ MMS services will be suspended in various districts of Rajasthan, such as Ajmer, Alwar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, and Jaipur rural districts, on September 26.

The services will remain suspended in the Rajasthan districts for 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm. However, exceptions will be made for voice calls of broadband services, landlines, and mobile phones.

A circular issued by the administration read: “Mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and other social media by Internet Service Providers (except for voice call of landline, mobile phone, and landline broadband) to be suspended in Ajmer district from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26 in the wake of REET exam.”

The administration further said: “Mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS and other social media by Internet Service Providers (except for voice call of landline, mobiles, landline broadband) to be temporarily suspended in Alwar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur rural districts from 6 am to 6 pm on September 26 due to REET exam.”

The 2021 REET exams will be held on September 26 for more than 31,000 teaching posts. Over 16 lakh candidates will be writing the exams that will be conducted across 4,000 centres in Rajasthan.

Close

Related stories

Earlier this week, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced that the state government will provide free travel facilities to all candidates appearing for the REET 2021 exams, which will be held after a gap of nearly three years.

(With inputs from ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #internet service #Rajasthan #REET exams 2021
first published: Sep 25, 2021 07:21 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.