you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reduction in incidents of Naxal violence in country, scenario improving: MHA

A total of 1,400 Naxals have been killed during 2009 and 2018. As many as 310 incidents of Naxal violence have been reported in the first five months of this year across the country in which 88 people were killed.

Incidents of Naxal violence and its resultant deaths have reduced by 43.4 per cent and 60.4 percent respectively during the last five years compared to 2009-13, the Home Ministry said on June 25.

The Left Wing Extremism (LWE) scenario has been consistently improving over the years both in terms of violence and geographical spread, it said. The number of violent incidents and resultant deaths have reduced by 43.4 per cent and 60.4 percent respectively during 2014-18 compared to 2009-13, the ministry said.

A total of 8,782 cases of Naxal violence were reported during 2009-13 as against 4,969 during 2014-18, a reduction of 43.4 percent, it said.

As many as 3,326 people, including security force personnel, lost their lives in 2009-13 as against 1,321 in 2014-18, a reduction of 60.4 percent, the ministry said.

related news

A total of 1,400 Naxals have been killed during 2009 and 2018. As many as 310 incidents of Naxal violence have been reported in the first five months of this year across the country in which 88 people were killed.

"The central government has followed a holistic, multi-pronged approach for combating LWE. It supplements the efforts of the state governments with a wide range of measures, including security, development and ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities," Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 04:17 pm

