Reducing pollution in Delhi: Govt seeks suggestions from people

The Delhi government on September 6 sought suggestions from people on steps to reduce pollution in the city during winters, when stubble burning takes place in neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana. Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people can send their suggestions at cm4cleanair@gmail.com.

During the peak season from October 20 to November 20, a large number of incidents of stubble burning are reported in neighbouring states, which adds to the pollution level in the national capital, he said.