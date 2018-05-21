Reduce excise duty, VAT on petrol, diesel: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot today demanded that the Centre and the state reduce excise duty and the VAT on petrol and diesel. Pilot condemned the unprecedented hike in prices of petrol and diesel prices, saying the BJP government in the Centre and in Rajasthan were working to increase inflation.

He said that the people had voted the BJP to power for reducing inflation, but the party has breached the people's trust.

Pilot said that crude oil prices in the international market had reduced drastically than it was when the UPA was in the Centre, but the present government was looting the people of their hard earned money by revising prices of petrol and diesel everyday.

He alleged that the BJP government had burdened people by levying more taxes on petrol products.

In Jaipur, petrol and diesel price recorded a rise of nearly Rs 2 and Rs 1.98 respectively from May 11.