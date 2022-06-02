Redevelopment project of Central Vista Avenue to be completed in next 10-15 days: Officials

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista Avenue, stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, will be completed in the next 10-15 days, officials in the Union housing and urban affairs ministry said on Thursday.

An official said under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the Centre will soon issue a tender to construct the chambers of the MPs that will come up in place of the Transport Bhawan and the Shram Shakti Bhawan.

”The offices operating from these two buildings will start shifting in the coming days. A tender will soon be floated to construct the chambers of the members of Parliament,” the official said.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista, the nation’s power corridor, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister’s residence and a prime minister’s office, and a new vice-president’s enclave.

The official said the redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue will be completed in the next 10-15 days. At a press briefing earlier in the day, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Centre has achieved the target of holding the Republic Day parade on a revamped Rajpath under the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project.

Puri also maintained that the Winter Session of Parliament will take place in the new building being built by Tata Projects Limited. Official sources had indicated on Wednesday that some portions of the new Parliament building may be functional by November 26, Constitution Day, but added that nothing was finalised yet.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building, which will have modern facilities. Tata Projects Limited is constructing the building. The new building will have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase the country’s democratic heritage, a lounge for the members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.