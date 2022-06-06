Redeveloped Central Vista Avenue: CPWD to hire agency for housekeeping, cleaning, security

The CPWD has floated a tender to hire an agency at an estimated cost of around Rs 28.39 crore for housekeeping and cleaning work of the newly-developed Central Vista Avenue, besides providing security guards on the entire stretch in Lutyens' Delhi for two years.

The redevelopment project of Central Vista Avenue stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate is set to be completed in the next 10-15 days.

According to the tender floated on Friday, the last date to submit bids is June 17. It states the agency will have to provide services such as housekeeping and sweeping for the entire Central Vista Avenue, including lawns, amenity blocks, underpasses, vending areas and water bodies, and deployment of security guards.

There are around 1,580 red-white sandstone bollards, 415 benches, 150 dustbins, and four underpasses that are part of Central Vista Avenue where these works are to be carried out by the agency.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista the nation's power corridor envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometer-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence, and a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

The bid document states that cleaning of roads, footpaths and vendor's area in the Centre Vista include the Rajpath starting from Rafi Marg to C-Hexagon to Canopy, Cross Roads --- Rafi Marg, Janpath & Man Singh Road up to zebra crossing before first round-about on both sides of Rajpath, and C- Hexagon from Akbar Road to Ashok Road and all internal roads within parking, CC path and granite footpaths/paved areas.

"Contractor shall be fully responsible for any damage caused to government property in Central Vista by him or his labour in carrying out the work and the same shall be rectified/made good by the contractor at his own cost," reads the document.

According to the CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, the contractor will also be responsible for the watch and guard of the entire area, including buildings, fittings, and fixtures handed over to him at the start of the agreement work.

The movement of the sweeping machine, garbage tipper and garbage rickshaw will be regulated by the hired agency in accordance with rules and regulations as approved by the competent authority.

Labour huts will not be allowed at the Central Vista Avenue stretch. The CPWD said that the work is required to be carried out in the Central Vista area, which is a sensitive and high security zone.

The contractor will have to follow the security requirements in his day-to-day work. The work will be carried out on all days, including Sundays, gazetted holidays and national holidays at no extra cost.

The agency will provide suitable uniform and name badges to the security guard to be deployed at its own cost and the security guard on duty shall wear the uniform and name badge at all times, the CPWD said in the bid document.