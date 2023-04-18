 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Redesigning air conditioning systems in commercial buildings can limit spread of COVID : IIT Delhi

Apr 18, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

The development comes against the backdrop of recent rise in the COVID cases in the country.

According to Amit Gupta, professor at IIT Delhi, the study found that the residence time of aerosol reduces considerably with an increase in the ventilation rate.

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi have found that redesigning air conditioning systems used in commercial buildings to increase the ventilation rate can limit spread of COVID-19 in indoor spaces as it reduces the residence time of pathogens.

The study titled ”Modeling of dispersion of aerosolised air-borne pathogens exhaled in indoor spaces” has been published in the journal ”Physics of Fluids”. The researchers claim that this is one of the first demonstrations of estimating the likelihood of infection from a purely fluid dynamics perspective and considers the role of many occupants that affects the pathogen’s spread.

