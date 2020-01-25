App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Reddy reviews ongoing public outreach programme of union ministers

Chairing the meeting, Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all the departments of the central government to develop a unique and additional programme for the development of J&K apart from various centrally sponsored schemes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy Friday evening reviewed the ongoing public outreach programme of union ministers at a high-level meeting here and said the programme will usher in "a new dawn of development and prosperity" in the region. The meeting was attended by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, DGP Dilbag Singh, Principal Secretary, Home Affairs, Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Planning & Development, Rohit Kansal and other top officers.

Chairing the meeting, Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all the departments of the central government to develop a unique and additional programme for the development of J&K apart from various centrally sponsored schemes.

The minister said the central government's focus right now is to bring investment in J&K to generate employment avenues for the youth. He added that the Global Investors Summit which will be held in April will be a great opportunity for the UT in that direction.

The minister also informed the meeting that during the second phase of the public outreach programme, the districts that have remained untouched during the first phase will also be visited by the union ministers.

Speaking during the meeting, advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar claimed that this direct public outreach has brought a positive impact on the ground and will boost the overall development and administrative scenario of J&K.

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said this outreach programme will help in improving the developmental infrastructure at the grassroots level.

First Published on Jan 25, 2020 10:53 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

