    'Red light on, gaadi off' campaign launch postponed: Delhi minister Gopal Rai

    "The 'red light on, gaadi off’ campaign has been successful in previous years. The month-long campaign was set to be launched tomorrow for this year but no approval has been received so far. The file was sent to LG on October 21,” Rai said at a press conference on Thursday.

    PTI
    October 27, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

    The 'red light on, gaadi off’ campaign, which was set to be launched in the national capital on Friday, is being postponed as no approval has been received from the LG so far, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said.

    Under the campaign, first launched on October 16, 2020, to cut down vehicular pollution in the city, drivers are encouraged to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

    Rai had earlier announced that 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed to monitor its implementation at 100 key traffic intersections and 10 volunteers will be deployed at each traffic signal in two shifts.

    The major focus will be on 10 big traffic intersections in the city where 20 volunteers each will be stationed, he had said.
