Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Red alert sounded across Delhi Metro network

The Delhi Metro's current operational span is 327 km with 236 stations, in Delhi and neighbouring cities.

PTI
A red alert was sounded for the entire Delhi Metro network on Wednesday by the DMRC, in view of hightened tensions between India and Pakistan. "As advised by security agencies, a red alert has been imposed on the entire DMRC network from 6 pm onwards," a senior DMRC official said.

"After a red alert is sounded, all station controllers are required to inspect entire station premises for any suspicious items or activity, including in parking lots, and report to the control centre every two hours," he said.

The move comes in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi said an IAF pilot is "missing in action" and a Pakistani fighter jet was shot down on Wednesday, as fears of war darkened India-Pakistan relations with Islamabad launching retaliatory strikes and claiming it has arrested an Indian pilot in its territory.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 09:02 pm

