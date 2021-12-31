Red alert in Chennai and surrounding districts as heavy downpour continues

Three persons, including two women and a boy, died of electrocution in Chennai on December 30, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran said. (Representatve image: PTI)

A red alert has been sounded in Chennai and surrounding districts of Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur and Chingleput as heavy rains continue to flood roads and subways, news agency ANI reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) yesterday predicted that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall would take place over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next three days. It will decrease thereafter, the IMD said.

The rainfall began pounding the Tamil Nadu capital at noon yesterday and three persons died in rain-related incidents.

Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall during the north-east monsoon (October-December) and, according to the weather office, the presence of “convective cells” led to the rainfall. A forecast by the IMD (issued at 12:30 hours yesterday) had said: "Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over Villupuram, Cuddalore and Delta districts, Puducherry and Karaikal. Light rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Interior Tamil Nadu districts."