Recreating Munna bhai scene in real life! 9 fake candidates arrested during physical test of army exam

Indian Army officials caught nine fake identity candidates during a recruitment test conducted at Central Ordnance Depot in Delhi Cantonment on July 24.

According to a report in The Times of India, the recruitment officials discovered the fake candidates during the physical eligibility test for the posts of Tradesman in the depot. On further investigation, the applicants confessed that they were appearing on behalf of other candidates in the enrolment exam.

All the stages of recruitment examinations were cleared by the original candidates. However, when they were called for the physical exam, they were skeptical about their potential and they had to resort to imposters. During the recruitment process, while the documents were getting scrutinized, the supervisors realized that documents of the nine aspirants in the physical test were way different than those who had appeared for the written test. At the time of the interview, the dummy candidates were interrogated and cross-questioned to which they admitted that they appeared as a Proxy.

Police officials are investigating into the matter and also trying to figure out if there are more people involved in the racket. Meanwhile, Kehar Singh, Sheelesh, Avnish Kumar, Ramavtar, Sonu, Deepak, Sandeep Kumar, Naval Kishor and Bantu are real names of the fraudulent. Two of them hail from Agra and Haryana whereas the remaining seven are from Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

This is not the first time that dummy candidates have appeared in the recruitment exams. Five dummy candidates from many locations were caught and arrested while conducting an exam for recruiting constables earlier this month in Maharashtra.