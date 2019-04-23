App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Record turnout in Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad in Lok Sabha polls

The voting percentage was 76.21 as of 6 pm when the polling time officially ended, three per cent more than what was recorded in 2014 (73.2).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Billed as a key seat given the presence of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on the ballot, the Wayanad Lok Sabha segment witnessed a record turnout of voters April 23 as polling was held in the State's 20 constituencies.

The voting percentage was 76.21 as of 6 pm when the polling time officially ended, three per cent more than what was recorded in 2014 (73.2).

According to official sources, a large number of people were still in the queue at polling stations and the figure would go up when the final figures are tabulated.

Buoyed by the large turnout, the Congress-led UDF claimed a 'record breaking margin' for Gandhi in Wayanad when the votes are counted on May 23.

related news

The CPI-M-led LDF admitted that Gandhi's candidature was the reason for the massive turnout in polling stations but claimed that the hard work done by the Left workers for their candidate P P Suneer also contributed towards it.

"He (Rahul) will get record-breaking margin in Wayanad," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, who led Gandhi's campaign in the hill constituency, told PTI.

The senior congress leader also claimed that there was a 'Rahul wave' across Kerala.

"The huge turnout of the people in the elections in Wayanad and other constituencies is a befitting reply by people of Kerala to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah for their divisive political agenda," he said.

Shah had branded Wayanad as part of Pakistan during election campaign, Venugopal alleged. Shah, apparently referring to the green flags of UDF ally the Indian Union Muslim League, seen during the rally organised in Kalpetta soon after Gandhi filed his papers on April 4, had reportedly said Gandhi was contesting from such a seat where when a roadshow was organised "one cannot make out whether the place is India or Pakistan."

His remarks were condemned by the Congress and CPI(M). Venugopal claimed people were upset with the LDF government and the BJP over playing politics on Sabarimala women entry issue.

The sentiments of the devotees of Lord Ayyappa were in favour of the Congress-led UDF, he said. Venugopal said people are aware that it was the previous Oommen Chandy-led government that took a sincere stand in the Supreme Court, saying the customs of the hill shrine should not be violated.

Senior IUML leader Sayyid Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal, who campaigned for Gandhi, also claimed there was a Rahul wave in Wayanad.

"The huge turnout of people including women and youngsters for casting their votes clearly indicate it.

The people see it as an opportunity to vote for their Prime Ministerial candidate," Thangal told PTI.

CPI Wayanad district secretary Vijayan Cherukara said Rahul factor was one of the reasons for an increased turnout of the voters. "It does not mean that Gandhi is going to get a record breaking margin in Wayanad. It is also because of our hard work done at the grassroot level to mobilise maximum votes for our candidate Suneer," Cherukara said.

NDA candidate Thushar Vellapallys Chief poll agent Sinil Kumar G said the fight in Wayanad was between the NDA and UPA in Wayanad. "Wayanad is a backward hilly region. They need good roads and other basic infrastructure facilities. The people are aware that only a Modi-led government can unleash development in hill district," Suneer said.

The Wayanad parliamentary constituency on the slopes of the Western Ghats in Kerala shot into the limelight after the congress president chose to contest from there besides his family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

He is facing CPI's Suneer fielded by Kerala's ruling LDF on the soil of legendary king Pazhassi Raja who fought a guerilla war against British colonialists.

The NDA has fielded Thushar Vellappally of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena from the constituency comprising seven assembly segments in Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

The Wayanad seat, which was created in 2009, shares its borders with Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu and Mysuru in Karnataka.

It is predominantly rural and of its seven assembly segments, three are in Wayanad district, three in Malappuram and one in Kozhikode district.

Two assembly segments in the constituency -- Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavady -- are reserved for tribals who constitute around 18 per cent of the Wayanad's population.

Vandoor in Malappuram district is reserved for Scheduled Caste. Women voters are more in number compared to men in the Lok Sabha seat which has a total of 13,57,819 electors.

There are 6,84,807 women voters and 6,73,011 men voters. There is only one third gender elector in the constituency. Of the 13,57,819 voters, 2,951 are overseas electors.

Senior Congress leader M I Shanavas, who died last year, had been winning the seat ever since the constituency was carved out in 2009.

He had trounced CPI's M Rahmatullah by over 1.5 lakh votes in 2009 and defeated CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri by a margin of 20,000 votes in 2014. Wayanad has significant Muslim and Christian population.

The Indian Union Muslim League, a major political force in the constituency, is a key ally of the Congress in the State. Christians, whose forefathers had migrated from Travancore region at least three generations back, form a big electoral block in the constituency.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 09:44 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Kerala #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Wayanad Lok Sabha seat

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Akshay Kumar interviews PM Narendra Modi in a ...

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnant with the coup ...

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan in talks for a comedy thriller and a spy thril ...

Shah Rukh Khan reminisces his love for public transport, says he loves ...

Bharat: Katrina Kaif reveals her character's name, shares her experien ...

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to Alia Bhatt: You have milked ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Match at Chennai: SRH post 175, Manish ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Salman Khan's Tere Naam to get a sequel, confirms director Satish Kaus ...

Priyanka Tears Into Modi Over Banda 'Water Wastage', Asks If He's 'Cho ...

NIA Arrests Member of ISIS-inspired Terror Module Which Had Planned to ...

EC Seeks Report from Gujarat Election Authorities After Cong Accuses P ...

EC Initiates Steps to Take Down Trailers of Mamata Biopic From Interne ...

'Cow Slaughter' Rues Minister Vijay Sampla After BJP Fails to Give Him ...

Arjun Rampal Announces Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' Pregnancy on ...

BJP Leaders Get 'Trendy Hairstyles' After Jawed Habib Joins the Party

Face Off: Rahul Gandhi Gets Contempt Notice From SC

Donald Trump Tweets Accusing Twitter of Discrimination, Calls For 'Fai ...

US' Iran curbs to take toll on Indian economy; oil price rise to hit C ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

Facing trouble with your Atal Pension Yojana account? Don't just bank ...

 Islamic State claims Sri Lanka blasts, as government says probe maki ...

India’s oil bubble — and what lies ahead

Upbeat earnings boost Wall Street

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Gold slips to four-month low on stronger dollar, stocks

Oil hits highest since November as US tightens Iran sanctions

Islamic State releases photos of eight attackers involved in Sri Lanka ...

Lack of coherent strategy and celebrity faces joining BJP, Congress li ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

In 7 years, Kisan Credit Card loans more than doubled on the books of ...

Badminton Asia Championships 2019: HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth miss out a ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 series to officially launch on 14 May: Here's all you need t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.