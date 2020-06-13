App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Record spike of 2,137 COVID cases in Delhi takes tally to over 36K; death toll jumps to 1,214

As many as 71 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

PTI

Delhi recorded 2,137 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 36,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,214, authorities said.

This is the first time when over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,877-- was recorded on June 11.

In the bulletin issued on Friday, the Delhi health department said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,214 and the total number of cases mounted to 36,824.

A total of 58 fatalities, which took place from May 9 to June 6, were also declared on June 12, it said.

It, however, added that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

The infection tally on Thursday stood at 34,687, while the death count was 1,085.

As many as 13,398 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 22,212 active cases, it said.

As many as 2,77,463 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 17,261, it said.

As many as 345 patients are on ventilators or in the ICU.

The number of containment zones in the city on Thursday rose to 222, from 216 on Thursday.

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 08:17 am

tags #coronavirus #India

