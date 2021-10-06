MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Record rally in crude prices sends petrol up 30 paise, diesel 37 paise; LPG surges by Rs 15

The latest round of price surge sent the petrol price in Delhi to its highest-ever level of Rs 102.94 a litre and to Rs 108.96 in Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. (Representative image)

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. (Representative image)

Fuel prices kept on breaking records with petrol being raised by 26 to 30 paise and diesel by 34 to 37 paise across the country on Wednesday on the back of crude oil soaring to 2014 highs in the international markets.

The latest round of hike sent the petrol price in Delhi to its record high of Rs 102.94 a litre and to Rs 108.96 in Mumbai. Diesel rates, too, touched a record Rs 91.42 in Delhi and Rs 99.17 in Mumbai.

In Kolkata, petrol prices soared to Rs 103.65 per litre and diesel prices to Rs 94.53 per litre on the day, while in Chennai, the fuels sold for Rs 100.49 a litre and Rs 95.93 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices differ across states, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Meanwhile, Mahanagar Gas increased the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) also increased by Rs 2.59/kg and piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 2.27/SCM.

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Oct 04, 2021

Monday, 04th October, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Oct 04, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    108
View more

Monday, 04th October, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Oct 04, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    98
View more
Show

Related stories

The price of a non-subsidised domestic LPG cylinder increased by Rs 15, which revised its price to Rs 899.50 in Delhi. In 2021, the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has been surged by Rs 205.50.

The seventh increase in fuel rates in around a week's time has sent petrol prices above Rs 100 in most major cities of the country. Similarly, the tenth increase in prices in less than two weeks has shot up diesel rates above Rs 100 mark in several cities in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

International oil prices rallied to a near seven-year high following a decision by OPEC+ to maintain its planned gradual increase of supply, despite the market facing an energy crunch. Global benchmark Brent jumped to $81.51 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to $77.76 a barrel.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices. A month back Brent was less than $72 per barrel.

With international crude oil prices moving in both directions during July and August, oil marketing companies (OMCs) restrained from any price hike from July 18 to September 23. Instead, petrol went cheaper by Rs 0.65 a litre and diesel by Rs 1.25. However, with no respite from surging international prices, OMCs began increasing the retail selling price of petrol and diesel with effect from September 28 and September 24, respectively.

Prior to the July-August price cuts, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17 and diesel by Rs 9.14.

The relentless increase in fuel prices has been criticised by opposition parties who have demanded that the government cut record excise duty on the two fuels to give relief to consumers. The government has so far not agreed to the demand.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Commodities #Current Affairs #diesel #diesel price #India #petrol #Petrol price
first published: Oct 6, 2021 07:46 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.