Record cash, liquor seized from Gujarat, Himachal since poll announcement

The Election Commission on November 11 said "record seizures" of cash, liquor, and freebies have been made as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh go for assembly polls.

Gujarat has witnessed a double-fold rise in seizures of cash, liquor, and freebies of Rs 71.88 cr after the poll announcement, surpassing Rs 27.2 cr seizures made during the entire election in 2017.

Meanwhile, the seizures by poll body in Himachal rose fivefold to Rs 50.28 crore from Rs 9.03 crore in 2017.

While Himachal Pradesh goes to poll on Saturday, Gujarat will have voting on December 1 and 5.

The Commission said its comprehensive planning led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar ahead of the polls has given "encouraging" results in terms of seizures.