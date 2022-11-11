English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: HDFC Twins On Fire, What Drives The Rally?
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Record cash, liquor seized from Gujarat, Himachal since poll announcement

    While Himachal Pradesh goes to poll on Saturday, Gujarat will have voting on December 1 and 5.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 11, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

    The Election Commission on November 11 said "record seizures" of cash, liquor, and freebies have been made as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh go for assembly polls.

    Gujarat has witnessed a double-fold rise in seizures of cash, liquor, and freebies of Rs 71.88 cr after the poll announcement, surpassing Rs 27.2 cr seizures made during the entire election in 2017.

    Meanwhile, the seizures by poll body in Himachal rose fivefold to Rs 50.28 crore from Rs 9.03 crore in 2017.

    While Himachal Pradesh goes to poll on Saturday, Gujarat will have voting on December 1 and 5.

    The Commission said its comprehensive planning led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar ahead of the polls has given "encouraging" results in terms of seizures.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gujarat #Himachal Pradesh
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:18 pm