App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Record 15.77 lakh public grievances received in 2018: Govt

The highest disposal of public grievances was achieved in the departments of Financial Services, Health and Family Welfare, Posts, Telecommunications, Railways and Home Affairs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A record 15.77 lakh public grievances were received by the government in 2018 of which 95 per cent were disposed, according to an official statement issued Tuesday.

The highest disposal of public grievances was achieved in the departments of Financial Services, Health and Family Welfare, Posts, Telecommunications, Railways and Home Affairs.

Not only were disposal percentages in departments/ministries in excess of 90 per cent but the disposal time was less than the prescribed 60 days and effective communication was being sent to the citizen in this regard, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.

The monitoring of grievances is being undertaken in government in 21 major categories under three major heads: grievance arising out of abuse of office/corruption on the part of public functionaries; grievances arising out of systemic deficiencies within an organisation and the grievances arising from non-fulfilment of needs/demands.

related news

Departments have undertaken several corrective measures for simplifying processes for reducing public grievances.

Some of the notable reforms introduced are automatic refunds on cancellation of railway tickets, single window pension through disbursing banks, intensive mechanized cleaning of coaches, e-verification of Income Tax returns, expeditious Income Tax returns upto Rs 50,000 and simplification in passport verification processes.

An important step in this direction is the timely updation of citizens charters which represent effective tools for holding public servants accountable and improving service delivery.

Government launched an award scheme as an incentive for recognising outstanding performance in redress of public grievances on quarterly basis through issue of certificate of appreciation.

In 2018, Government awarded nine departments for timely disposal of public grievances, the statement said, adding that the objective is improved citizen centric governance through effective and speedy redress of public grievances.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 08:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.