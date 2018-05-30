App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 07:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Recognise open, distance degrees for recruitments: Govt to PSUs

The Centre has directed PSUs to recognise degrees and diplomas acquired through open and distance learning from UGC recognised universities for recruitment purposes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
representational image

The Centre has directed PSUs to recognise degrees and diplomas acquired through open and distance learning from UGC recognised universities for recruitment purposes, after receiving several complaints in this regard.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development had written to the Department of Public Enterprises earlier this month saying it has been receiving many complaints about PSUs not recognising degrees /diplomas acquired in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode for the purpose of employment.

Acting on the letter, the Department of Public Enterprises said as recruitment to the below Board level posts is done by Boards of CPSEs, the administrative ministries/departments are requested to advise their CPSEs to take cognisance of the various notifications/circulars/public notices of Ministry of HRD and University Grants Commission.

"In this regard, it is mentioned that Government of India has consistently maintained that degree acquired through ODL mode are valid for employment in government and PSUs," said R Subrahmanyam, Secretary in the HRD Ministry in the letter to his counterpart in Department of Public Enterprises Seema Bahuguna.
First Published on May 30, 2018 07:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #India

