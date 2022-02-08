MARKET NEWS

    REC Chairman Sanjay Malhotra appointed as Financial Services Secretary

    The appointment of Malhotra, a 1990-batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, comes eight days after the tenure of incumbent Financial Services Secretary Debasis Panda concluded.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST
    File image of REC Ltd's Chairman and MD Sanjay Malhotra.

    Senior bureaucrat Sanjay Malhotra, the current Chairman and Managing Director of the state-run Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) Ltd, has been appointed as the Financial Services Secretary, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) announced on February 8.

    The Department of Financial Services comes under the Ministry of Finance,  and its mandate covers the functioning of banks, financial institutions, insurance companies and the National Pension System (NPS).

    The appointment of Malhotra, a 1990-batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, comes eight days after the tenure of incumbent Financial Services Secretary Debasis Panda concluded.

    Malhotra, whose appointment as the Financial Services Secretary has taken effect immediately, was posted as the chairman and MD of REC since November 9, 2000.

    Prior to joining REC, he was posted as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

    Notably, Malhotra is an Engineering Graduate in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and has a Masters in Public Policy from Princeton University in the United States.

    Apart from naming Malhotra as the Financial Services Secretary, the ACC approved the appointment of Alkesh Kumar Sharma, 1990-batch IAS of Kerala cadre, as Secretary (Coordination) in the Cabinet Secretariat.

    Manoj Ahuja, 1990-batch IAS of Odisha cadre, has been appointed as the Secretary of Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. His appointment will come into effect on March 31, 2022.

    Arti Ahuja, also a 1990-batch IAS of Odisha cadre, will take over as the Secretary of Chemicals & Petrochemicals Department, the appointments' body of the Union Cabinet said.
