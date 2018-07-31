App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reasons for exclusion from NRC to remain confidential: Report

State NRC officials have assured that those not included in the list will not be sent to detention centres.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Registrar General of India (RGI) will not reveal the reasons for excluding the names of 40 lakh people from the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) released on July 30, according to a report by The Times of India.

“Personal details and reasons for exclusion of names from the complete draft will not be put in public domain,” RGI Sailesh told the paper.

Among this 40 lakh people, 2.48 lakh people have been either marked ‘doubtful’ voters by the Election Commission as the voting rights of such people and their descendants already stand suspended) or they have been referred to Foreigners’ Tribunals.

Apart from this 2.48 lakh who already know that their names would not be included in the draft NRC until cleared by the tribunals, the remaining will not know the reasons for being left out from the list.

There are about 1.5 lakh people whose names were part of the draft published in December but have been excluded from the final draft. In such a case, the person will be informed about the reason for their exclusion through a letter of information (LOI).

The names of these applicants would have been excluded for one of three reasons — either their names had been erroneously included in the first draft, or they were found to have submitted false claims, or panchayat certificates submitted by them were found to be invalid.

Assam NRC_Revised

"The LOI will have to be served to the rejected applicants within seven days from the date of publication of the complete draft. The LOI will explicitly state that the applicant has an opportunity to file a claim for inclusion in the NRC. The LOI will also go on to inform the time schedule and place for submission of the claim,” NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela had said in a report submitted before the Supreme Court last month. The court had granted permission.

State NRC officials have assured that those not included in the list will not be sent to detention centres.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said those excluded from the list can approach the foreigner's tribunal. "No coercive action will be taken against anyone, hence there is no need for anyone to panic," he said.

The remaining people whose names are excluded will have to file a fresh application in a prescribed form with the local registrar of citizen’s registration between August 7 and September 28 to know the reason for exclusion.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 02:44 pm

