you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Rear only female calves': Union minister Giriraj Singh on how to curtail mob lynching

Singh, who is in charge of the ‘Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries’ portfolio, said other technologies such as IVF will also be used to boost productivity

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, on September 5, told media persons that ensuring only female calves are born through artificial insemination will help bring down mob lynching cases in the country.

“In the near future, only female calves will be born through sex-sorted semen. Now, the cases of mob lynchings in the name of stray cattle won’t be reported,” Singh told news agency ANI.

"We are targeting 30 lakh doses annually in the beginning," he added.

Singh said the introduction of new technology in the “neglected” sector of animal husbandry will increase productivity “substantially”, making it more attractive for private investment.

Singh, who is in charge of the ‘Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries’ portfolio, said other technologies such as IVF (in vitro fertilisation) will also be used to boost productivity.

The minister said the government would also focus on conserving indigenous breed of cattle, adding that the tagging process has been completed on 2.8 crore cattle.

To deal with the issue of stray cattle, Singh said, "I am trying to create some model in next 4-6 months."

Singh lamented that the Animal Husbandry sector was not given due importance after India’s independence. “Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carved out a separate ministry, so we will take steps to make this sector vibrant and raise farmers' income,” Singh told reporters.

In the recent p(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 5, 2019 04:09 pm

tags #animal husbandry #Giriraj Singh #India #mob lynching

