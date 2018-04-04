App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
| Source: PTI

Realtors want ease of doing biz, single window clearance for projects

Credai has written a letter to Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri seeking certain reforms in the Indian real estate sector including the implementation of the single window clearance mechanism.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Realtors' apex body Credai today expressed concern over huge delays in getting construction approvals for projects and demanded that the government should implement single-window clearance mechanism.

Credai has written a letter to Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri seeking certain reforms in the Indian real estate sector including the implementation of the single window clearance mechanism.

The association has also cited India's poor ranking at 181 place in the 'Dealing with Construction Permit' category in The World Bank's ‘Ease of Doing Business' report.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) National President Jaxay Shah said: "Currently, there are a number of pressing issues pertaining to the Indian real estate sector that need to be addressed on an immediate basis. For a start, attaining construction permits and approvals is an extremely tedious task for real estate developers in the country."

related news

The government authorities need to understand the severity of the situation, in the light of India's poor ranking, he added.

"Hence, we humbly request the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to implement the Single Window Clearance Mechanism which will not only largely resolve some of the operational issues prevalent in the industry but could also reduce property prices by around 25-40 per cent," Shah said.

Credai also urged the government authorities to address other pressing issues which include reducing the high GST rate of 12 per cent on all category of homes and not only those under affordable housing scheme CLSS. It also sought providing appropriate means for land financing to build houses under the affordable housing segment.

"A credible reform such as adoption of the environmental norms in the local building bye laws of respective states/development authorities has also been stuck in legal imbroglio after the NGT passed certain observations on the amendment made by the concerned ministry," the association said.

tags #Business #Companies #CREDAI #Real Estate

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.