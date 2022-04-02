Reallocation of Delhi's power to other states in accordance with 2015 letter, DERC has no jurisdiction: Govt

The Ministry of Power released a statement on April 2 regarding the Delhi government's concerns about re-allocation of power from generating stations in the national capital to Haryana.

What had happened?

On March 28, the power ministry had issued an order to divert 728 MW of power allocated to Delhi from a plant of state-owned power utility NTPC in Dadri to neighbouring Haryana, with effect from April 1.

This decision was taken on the basis of a letter written by Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain in July 2015, by which the Delhi government had surrendered power from 11 Central Generating Stations (CGS) with immediate effect and to reallocate the same to other needy states. As per that letter, Delhi had surrendered 735 MW allocation permanently.

Now, after the Central government's decision to divert power to Haryana, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) and the Delhi government on April 1 separately wrote to the Union government, requesting it to ensure adequate supply to the national capital to save the city from “blackouts” during summer, when the peak demand is projected to touch 8,000 MW.

Matter being heard in Delhi HC

The matter was also taken up to the Delhi High Court on March 30, which decided to pass a stay order on the Centre's decision to transfer power to another state. In the latest hearing on April 1, the High Court gave two weeks to the Central government to file a counter-affidavit, and meanwhile the interim order would continue till the next date of hearing on April 29.

The petitioner (Delhi government) had argued that the Central government has no authority to reallocate power that forms part of the allocation made in favour of the petitioner and duly approved by the DERC.

It disputed the recital in the order in connection with the Delhi government having surrendered the power and said that the surrender which was contemplated was with respect to the Dadri-I thermal power plant alone.

The petitioner discom also claimed that if the transfer is implemented, 23 per cent of the populace of the national capital would be deprived of power in the next 24 hours.

Power Ministry's Statement

According to the ministry, the reallocation had been done in accordance with Jain's letter and that the Delhi government did not request for withdrawal of the surrendered share till March 28, when the decision to transfer the power was already taken.

It also noted that power from the CGS is allotted by the Central government to the states at their request. The DERC has no jurisdiction in the matter and hence cannot give any direction to the Central or the state governments.

Along with that, it claimed that the 11 power stations from where the Delhi government surrendered power included the Dadri stage-II thermal power plant of NTPC.

"It was only after reallocation of this power on 28.03.2022, that the Government of NCT of Delhi woke up on 30.03.2022 and wrote to MoP to restore the Delhi share from Dadri stage II. Government of NCT of Delhi has quoted a letter from DERC dated 6th January, 2022 which was written to NTPC and a letter of DERC dated 14th October, 2021. However, as pointed above DERC has no jurisdiction in the matter of allocation of power from central generating stations," the power ministry said.

Finally, the ministry stated that as the reallocation to Haryana has already happened any further reallocation can only be after hearing Haryana as it is now also an affected party and any withdrawal would impact their power adequacy plans.