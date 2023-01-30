English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Real-time source apportionment supersite to help take timely steps against pollution: Delhi CM

    Kejriwal inaugurated the real-time source apportionment supersite at Rouse Avenue and a mobile van.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government would now be able to tackle pollution in a more appropriate manner with the launch of the real-time source apportionment ’supersite’ here.

    Kejriwal inaugurated the real-time source apportionment supersite at Rouse Avenue and a mobile van. ”The real-time source apportionment supersite will share details of sources of pollution on an hourly basis as well as forecast for the next three days. The mobile van will go to a particular place and the data collected will be analysed at the supersite."

    ”Right now, we are launching one mobile van but soon, we will launch more. Through these mobile vans, we will be able to identify pollution hotspots and make targeted interventions,” he said.

    By getting information about the real-time pollution sources, the government will be able to tackle the problem in a more accurate way, the chief minister added. Explaining himself further, Kejriwal said the real-time data showed that at 8 am, pollution due to outside sources and vehicular pollution was at 35 per cent each while biomass burning was 29 per cent.