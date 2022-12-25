Ready to work with India for sound growth of bilateral relations: Chinese FM Wang Yi

China is ready to work with India for sound growth of bilateral relations, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has said weeks after the armies of both countries clashed on the line of actual control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh 's Tawang area.

"We stand ready to work with India in the direction toward steady and sound growth of China-India relations," Yi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Wang futher said, "China and India have maintained communication through diplomatic and military-to-military channels, both countries committed to upholding stability in border areas."

The comments of chinese foreign minister comes weeks after Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides", according to the Indian Army Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the attempts by China's Peoples' Liberation Army to unilaterally change the status quo at the Line of Actual Control in the Yangtse region of Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh, in a statement to Parliament, said Chinese troops tried to "unilaterally" change the status quo in the Yangtse area but the Indian Army compelled them to retreat with its "firm and resolute" response.