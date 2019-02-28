App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Ready to return pilot to ease India tension: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Saudi foreign minister was expected to visit Pakistan with a special message from Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Pakistan would be prepared to return the Indian pilot shot down and captured this week if it helped ease the crisis with its neighbour, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Pakistani television station Geo TV on February 28.

"We are willing to return the captured Indian pilot if it leads to de-escalation," he was quoted as saying.

He also said the Saudi foreign minister was expected to visit Pakistan with a special message from Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who visited both Pakistan and India earlier this month.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 02:57 pm

